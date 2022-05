TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — A truck fire on Highway 58 just west of Broome Rd led to a closure of both eastbound lanes on Thursday.

According to Caltrans, emergency crews are working to reopen the highway. The California Highway Patrol is escorting westbound traffic through the incident area.

Drivers can take Woodford Tehachapi Rd to detour around the area.

There is no estimate on when the road will be re-opened.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.