Upcoming road closures this week in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

The following closures and delays are scheduled:

Real Road will be flagged for one-way traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17 between 7:00 am and 3:30 pm. This closure is for the removal of falsework. A single lane of Real Road will remain open with flaggers guiding traffic.

Lane closures are scheduled for Stockdale Highway from McDonald Way to Real Road on Monday, February 13 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. This closure is for electric utility potholing. One lane will of Stockdale Highway will remain open.

Overnight closures have been scheduled for westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue from Tuesday, February 14 through Thursday, February 16 from 10:00 pm until 5:00 am. These closures are for overhead sign installation. California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone. During these closures, westbound to northbound motorists on the 99 will be detoured to exit at Chester Ave., turn right, and take Chester to Brundage Lane. Turning left on Brundage, will be directed north to Oak Street, then west on California to the northbound 99 on-ramp.

An overnight closure has been scheduled for all lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway between Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue on Monday, February 13 between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am. This closure is for replacement and installation of traffic signs. CHP will be monitoring the construction zone. During this closure, traffic will be detoured to exit Westside Parkway at Coffee Road and go south to Truxtun Avenue where they can continue traveling eastbound on Truxtun.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds motorists that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and thanks the traveling public for their consideration and patience. Remember to watch out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.