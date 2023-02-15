Weather conditions close I-5 over the Grapevine
CHP El Tejon and CalTrans are working to monitor conditions and will reopen the freeway when they have improved.
Posted at 9:39 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 00:40:44-05
The California Highway Patrol El Tejon Post is reporting at this time that the I-5 is closed in both directions over the Grapevine due to unsafe road and weather conditions.
CHP says they are working with CalTrans to make the roadway safe for travel and will reopen the I-5 once conditions have improved.
