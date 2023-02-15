Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Weather conditions close I-5 over the Grapevine

CHP El Tejon and CalTrans are working to monitor conditions and will reopen the freeway when they have improved.
i5 w snow
23ABC
i5 w snow
Posted at 9:39 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 00:40:44-05

The California Highway Patrol El Tejon Post is reporting at this time that the I-5 is closed in both directions over the Grapevine due to unsafe road and weather conditions.

CHP says they are working with CalTrans to make the roadway safe for travel and will reopen the I-5 once conditions have improved.

caltrans tweet

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to See 'True West' at the Stars Playhouse

Win Tickets to See 'True West' at the Stars Playhouse