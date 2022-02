BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield is informing the public that a temporary closure of the exit ramp to Coffee Road on the westbound side of Westside Parkway is planned for February 28.

The closure is planned for Monday at 6:30 a.m. till 4 p.m. The closure is needed to repair a damaged guardrail.

The city is warning of some traffic delays because of the closure.

The work is expected to be done in the same day.