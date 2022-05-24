Westside Parkway to close for downed power lines
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:26:56-04
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said the Westside Parkway will be closed in both lanes of travel today from 9 a.m. to about noon from the Truxtun Avenue on-ramp to Coffee Road due to downed power lines.
The city advises to seek alternate routes.
