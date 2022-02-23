Winter Storm Road Closures

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Several roads in Kern County have been closed due to snow and ice from Tuesday's winter storm.

UPDATE (4:42 PM): According to Kern County Road Closures, Tehachapi-Willow Springs Rd from Backus Rd to Highland Rd is closed. In addition, Water Canyon Rd is closed from Highland to the end. Finally, Oak Creek Rd is closed from the cement plant to Tehachapi-Willow Springs Rd.

Traffic

As snow continues to fall in parts of the county, drivers are encouraged to take it slow and be aware of ice and slick road conditions.