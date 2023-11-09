Tragedy strikes LA Sheriff's Department with 4 deaths this week

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is grieving the deaths of three current and one retired member of the department.

They all died by suicide within about 24 hours of each other this week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family," Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement to Scripps News.

The names of the officers were not disclosed out of respect for their families, which are being provided with support services.

The sheriff's office is also encouraging those who worked with the four individuals to utilize its Peer Support Program.

"During trying times like these it’s important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends," Luna said.

He added that the department is "urgently" exploring options to reduce stress at work.

Law enforcement personnel are 54% more likely to die by suicide than people in other professions. The FBI reports that more than 50 suicides among law enforcement since the beginning of 2022.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

SEE MORE: In its first year, 988 has had a dramatic impact

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com