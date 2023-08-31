Tropical Storm Jose forms, becomes third named storm in the Atlantic

As we continue to monitor Idalia, the third named storm in the Atlantic has formed.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Jose emerged on Thursday morning about 770 miles east of Bermuda with sustained winds of about 40 mph.

Forecasters say winds of tropical storm strength reach outward to a distance of 45 miles from the center, but Jose presents no threats to coastal cities, and it won’t grow any stronger.

On Friday, it is anticipated that Jose will become absorbed by Hurricane Franklin. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes this process as the Fujiwhara Effect.

The Fujiwhara Effect happens when two hurricanes spin nearby in the same direction and start swirling around a shared center. If one hurricane is much stronger, the smaller one will circle it and eventually merge into its center.

Currently, there are three active storms in the Atlantic: Idalia, Franklin, and now Jose.

As of Thursday afternoon, Franklin's sustained winds were at 100 mph, which is just more than double as strong as Jose's. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for either storm.

Idalia, which drifted off the North Carolina coast Thursday morning, packing top winds of 60 mph, made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend Wednesday morning, causing major flooding and power outages.

