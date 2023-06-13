Arraignment begins, Trump pleads not guilty to 37 felony counts

Former President Donald Trump arrived at a federal courthouse in Miami to answer to an investigation into his handling of classified documents before his arraignment Tuesday afternoon. About an hour after arriving at the federal court, Trump entered the courtroom for his arraignment.

Trump entered a not guilty plea, Scripps News learned.

Details from inside the courtroom could take some time to be released. Reporters are prohibited from carrying electronic devices, such as cellphones, into the courtroom.

Within minutes of his arrival, officials concluded booking Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta.

Last week, Trump became the first former president to be indicted by a federal grand jury. He faces 37 felony counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents, among other allegations. Trump has not denied having the documents but claims he is being unfairly singled out.

Mike Pence and Joe Biden both found they were in possession of classified documents from their respective vice presidential tenures, but both have maintained they have cooperated with authorities.

A U.S. Marshals source told Scripps News earlier Tuesday that Trump would be digitally fingerprinted and Trump’s photo will be uploaded into a court system. The source said he would not be placed in handcuffs nor have a mugshot taken.

The judge could set bail and other conditions.

After the hearing, Trump is expected to address supporters Tuesday evening from his New Jersey resort as he continues campaigning for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination.

An actual trial likely would not begin for some time, possibly in the heat of the 2024 election.

