Trump says Epstein ‘stole’ young women who were working at his Mar-a-Lago spa

President Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One Tuesday as he faces more questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The president said that Epstein "stole" some young women that worked at his spa at Mar-a-Lago.

This is the furthest President Trump has ventured in his comments and explaining the breakdown between him in Jeffrey Epstein.

In remarks to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president again alleged that Jeffrey Epstein "stole" staff from Mar-a-Lago. The president indicated that included young women, going on to describe people taken by Epstein as those who worked in the spa.

When pressed if that included Virginia Giuffre, Trump at first said he didn't know, but then added he thought so, before stating "[Epstein] stole her."

Giuffre was one of the women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse. Previously she said she was recruited from Mar-a-Lago. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year.

The additional insight from President Trump comes after White House officials said Trump "kicked [Epstein] out of this club for being a creep."

President Trump held the following exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday:

Reporter: You're saying that Jeffrey Epstein poached two of your staffers? Who were they? Were they young?

President Trump: I don't want to say two, or I don't want to say any number. You're talking about many years ago. But yeah, he took people, and because he took people, I said "Don't do it any more. They work for me." And he took... beyond that, he took some others, and once he did that that was the end of him.

Reporter: Epstein has a certain reputation, obviously. Just curious: Were some of the workers that were taken from you — were some of them young women?

President Trump: I don't want to say. Everyone knows the people that were taken. It was the concept of taking people that work for me is bad. That story's been pretty well out there, and the answer is yes, they were.

Reporter: Yes they were young women?

President Trump: In the spa. People that worked in the spa. I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago. And people were taken out of the spa. Hired by him. In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, "This guy is taking people from the spa." I didn't know that. When I heard about it, I told him, I said, "Listen, we don't want you taking our people." Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. Then he was fine, and not too long after that, he did it again, and I said "Out of here."

Reporter: Did one of those stolen persons include Virginia Giuffre?

President Trump: I don't know. I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people, yep. He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know. None whatsoever.

President Trump's comments come as the Justice Department has both sought the unsealing of grand jury transcripts on Epstein's case at Trump's direction, and has engaged in conversations with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell was subpoenaed by House Oversight Chair James Comer to testify before Congress next month. However, in a letter obtained by Scripps News, Maxwell's attorneys told the committee that their client "would like to find a way to cooperate with Congress if a fair and safe path forward can be established," while listing various conditions that would need to be addressed.

Maxwell has demanded that questions from the committee must be made available in advance. The letter states that Maxwell is also requesting that any appearance be scheduled only after the resolution of her Supreme Court petition to have her conviction thrown out — or if President Trump grants her clemency.