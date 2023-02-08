Try Dolly Parton’s easy trick for making fluffier scrambled eggs

Nothing is more deceptively basic than scrambling an egg. This simple breakfast can be prepared any number of ways, and many chefs and home cooks have “secret” tricks that make their scrambled eggs even more delicious. It turns out that even the Queen of Country has her own special hack for fluffy scrambled eggs.

In a recent Zoom interview, Dolly Parton told Insider that she fixes a big Southern breakfast every weekend for herself and her longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean. Of course, this includes scrambled eggs, which she makes with a very unique ingredient.

“Somebody told me this once and it works,” Parton said. “When you crack your eggs in the bowl, say if you’re going to scramble them, use ice water. Put a few drops of ice water as you’re cooking them and that makes them fluffier — it really does!”

Culinary experts do agree that adding water to eggs actually works. The water turns to steam, which helps to make your scrambled eggs super light and delectably fluffy. But you only need around a teaspoon, or you might wind up making your eggs too watery. A small amount will simply cook off.

Here are a few other tips for making scrambled eggs even more delicious:

Mayo and eggs are a match made in heaven. Try adding a spoonful of mayonnaise to your eggs before cooking. Don’t worry, it doesn’t add a heavy mayo flavor: It just makes your eggs creamy and silky.

If you want extra creamy scrambled eggs, celebrated chef and New York Times Food writer J. Kenji López-Alt advises cooks to use one tablespoon of butter per egg.

López-Alt also says that he loves this technique developed by food blogger Mandy Lee. She creates a slurry starch (you can use cornstarch, potato starch or tapioca starch) and water. Lee then adds eggs and butter, whisking until everything is frothy and combined. Then she adds more butter to the pan before pouring in the eggs. The starch helps prevent the proteins in the eggs from seizing up, leaving you with eggs that are tender and not tough.

So, if you’re looking to up your egg game, these tricks might help!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.