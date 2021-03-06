Unicorn Toaster Pastries Are Stuffed With Cake-flavored Filling

Toaster pastries are such a breakfast blessing, aren’t they? All you need to do in the morning is grab the box, break a package open and drop the delicious packets of pastry in the toaster while you’re making your coffee. And the toaster is even optional if you’re running late.

Plus, there are so many delicious flavors available in stores. With yummy choices such as pink lemonade and s’mores, just to name a couple of the newest flavors on the shelves, the hardest part of having toaster pastry is deciding which one you like best.

Now, Kroger is jumping into the ring with a new contender for the top toaster pastry choice. Say hello to Kroger’s Unicorn Toaster Treats.

What makes Kroger’s new unicorn toaster treats so special? First of all, it has the mythical color scheme down pat. On top of the flaky pastry is a thick layer of pink frosting with sprinkles in blue, pink and purple.

But it’s not just the frosting that makes a toaster pastry sing to you in the morning. It needs to have a filling that is irresistible. So, Kroger decided to stuff its toaster pastry with cake-flavored filling in a lovely shade of pale blue. A cake frosting-filled pastry? It’s like bringing together pie and cake for breakfast. Only a unicorn could manage such yummy magic.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the Kroger frosted unicorn toaster treats, then you’re in luck. Many Kroger family stores (including Fry’s, QFC and Ralph’s) are already carrying the eight-pack boxes in their stores for just $1.50.

Unicorn-inspired treats have been a food trend for a while now, and the magical snacks just keep coming. Smucker’s just announced a new Unicorn Magic Shell dessert topping for ice cream. The shell has a white cupcake flavor with pastel purple, blue and pink sprinkles throughout.

If snack cakes are more your style, Little Debbie still makes their unicorn cakes, too.

Are you ready to give any of these unicorn treats a try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.