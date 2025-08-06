UPDATE: Gifford Fire grows to 82,567 acres, 7% containment

This article was last updated at 9:48 a.m. on Tuesday, August 5. For the latest updates on the Gifford Fire, click here.

UPDATE (9:48 a.m.) - The size of the Gifford Fire has been updated to 82,567 acres.

UPDATE (5:53 a.m.) - Containment of the Gifford Fire is now at 7% Tuesday morning, burning over 70,000 acres.

Los Padres National Forest has issued a correction to a post on their X account that incorrectly stated the fire was currently at 75,460 acres.

UPDATE (5:50 p.m.) - The Gifford Fire has grown to 72,460 acres, according to CAL FIRE. Containment remains at 3%.

UPDATE (4:10 p.m.) - Los Padres National Forest fire officials shared a video update on the Gifford Fire on Facebook:

Operations Section Chief Don Fregulia explained that the north and south sides of the fire are the current priority areas for fire crews.

Los Padres National Forest Public Information Officer Flemming Bertelsen told KSBY News that so far, one structure has been confirmed burned — a historic cabin on private property.

He added that a total of three people have been injured. A man who got caught behind the fire on Highway 166 shortly after it broke out suffered significant burn injuries. The other two are utility workers who were involved in a vehicle rollover. There have been no reports of firefighter injuries.

As evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect, the Santa Barbara County Health Department shared the following information about animal evacuations:

GIFFORD FIRE UPDATE 8/4/2025 3:30PM

County Animal Services if you need assistance with evacuation related boarding please call the disaster line -- 805-681-4332

Livestock Elks Rodeo Gate 2 off Morningside Dr

UPDATE (2:55 p.m.) - San Luis Obispo County has activated its Phone Assistance Center. Call (805) 543-2444 for information regarding the Gifford Fire.

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County has activated its Call Center for those with questions about the Gifford Fire. Call 1-833-688-5551 for information about evacuations, resources and more. Assistance is available in both English and Spanish.

(12:16 p.m.) - Evacuation warnings were expanded in San Luis Obispo County on Monday as the Gifford Fire continues to grow.

Zones SLC-311, SLC-312, and SLC-334 are now under evacuation warnings.

In San Luis Obispo County, you can check if your home is in an evacuation area at this link.

Click here for information on evacuation areas in Santa Barbara County.

A temporary evacuation point is open at Benjamin Foxen Elementary School, located at 4949 Foxen Canyon Road, Santa Maria. Evacuees can also call the American Red Cross for assistance at (805) 678-3073.

How to determine your evacuation zone in SLO County:

The Gifford Fire started as a series of small fires that broke out Friday afternoon along Highway 166 near the Gifford Trailhead east of Santa Maria.

The fire started just west of the Madre Fire burn scar. It has been burning on both sides of the highway with more active spread on the south side, according to fire officials. Authorities say that on the north side of the Gifford Fire, crews have been able to construct dozer lines that connect with the Madre Fire. Crews have also been busy constructing dozer lines on the west side and in the Cuyama Valley along the Sierra Madre Ridge.

Video from Day 1 of the Gifford Fire:

Video from the Gifford Fire on 8/1/25

Fire officials say their priorities for Monday include improving containment lines on the north and west sides, continuing efforts in the Cuyama Valley to keep the fire on the Sierra Madre Ridge, and providing structure protection in Schoolhouse and Cottonwood Canyons.

As of Monday morning, the fire has burned 65,062 acres and is 3% contained; 460 structures are threatened; and more than 1,090 personnel have been assigned to the fire.

Highway 166 remains closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama with no estimated time of reopening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.