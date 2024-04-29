2 dead, 1 in critical condition after 350,000-pound load falls off truck trailer on Texas highway

Authorities have confirmed that two people died and one other was seriously injured over the weekend after an oversize load weighing 350,000 pounds came off its trailer while being transported down a Texas highway.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 11 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 36 in Temple, Texas — about 70 miles northeast of Austin. When they arrived, crews found the oversized load pinning a vehicle underneath.

Authorities said it took four hours to extract one victim, who was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bell County Emergency Management says the efforts to clear Saturday's accident will continue into Monday. Officials say it will cause "significant traffic" in the area and detours are planned so crews can continue to clean up the crash scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation and the road remains closed at this time.

