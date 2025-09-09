Colorado man found dead after vehicle goes over Grand Canyon rim

A Colorado man's body was recovered after the vehicle he was in drove off the rim of the Grand Canyon over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, its Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a vehicle that had gone over the rim near the South Kaibab Trailhead around 12:40 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Park rangers responded to the area and recovered the man's body, which was located about 300 feet below the rim. The body was flown to the rim by helicopter and then transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

The man was identified as Steven Drew Bradley, 27, of Federal Heights.

No one else was in the vehicle, according to the National Park Service, which is investigating the incident.

While the agency did not share Bradley's manner of death, the National Park Service concluded its release by encouraging anyone who is struggling with mental health to call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg with the Scripps News Group in Denver.