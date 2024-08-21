Dozens of protesters arrested Tuesday night after clashing with police near DNC

Chicago police are preparing for another night of protests following clashes with dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators near the Israeli consulate on Tuesday.

“They showed up with the intent of committing acts of violence, vandalism," said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling.

Officers allowed demonstrators to engage in their right to protest but began arresting people when they started getting aggressive and pushing through police lines.

Scripps News witnessed one of the protesters encouraging others to shut down the Democratic National Convention, while others burned an American flag.

Snelling said between 55 and 60 people were arrested on Tuesday night. Two of the protesters were reportedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two officers were also injured, but refused medical treatment, Snelling said.

Among the dozens arrested were three journalists, Snell said.

Without giving specifics about their arrests, Snell cautioned members of the media about getting caught in the middle of "mass arrests."

"If you're not moving, if you're not complying with our orders at that time, you may be breaking the law yourselves," Snelling said.

A temporary courthouse was set up to process the protesters, who are upset about the war in Gaza and the United States' continued support for Gaza.

The National Lawyers Guild of Chicago has offered resources to protesters who were arrested during the demonstration.