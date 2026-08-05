First on Scripps News: New Mexico files lawsuit accusing DOJ of withholding Epstein records

Scripps News has learned the New Mexico Department of Justice has filed a 40-page lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice, accusing the agency of failing to comply with repeated records requests related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order the federal government to turn over unredacted investigative files that New Mexico officials say were promised years ago but never delivered.

The state is seeking documents tied to investigations into Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico and any alleged co-conspirators.

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New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said he has made repeated requests for the records since taking over the investigation earlier this year. According to the lawsuit, the records contain evidence of alleged abuse that occurred in New Mexico and are necessary for the state to continue its own investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice has argued Torrez's requests are overly broad and has cited privacy concerns and ongoing investigations as reasons for withholding the records. The New Mexico Department of Justice disputes those claims, arguing Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has made clear the department is not conducting any active investigations into the matter.

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The lawsuit also revives a yearslong dispute over records related to the case. Scripps News previously reported that then-New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas opened a state investigation in 2019 but agreed to defer to the federal government after being told the records would eventually be turned over so New Mexico could conduct its own investigation. Balderas has said that never happened.

Speaking to Scripps News after the lawsuit was filed, Balderas said he supports the legal challenge and believes federal authorities should honor what he describes as a longstanding agreement to share evidence between law enforcement agencies. He argued the records could help identify potential co-conspirators beyond Epstein and Maxwell.