Judge postpones hearing for Nick Reiner in the murders of his parents

Nick Reiner was back inside a Los Angeles County courtroom on Wednesday but it could now be several months before we learn more about the murders of Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

Police say Nick Reiner killed his parents in their bedroom at the family’s upscale Brentwood estate in December of last year. He was arrested hours after the couple was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

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However, the judge in the case on Wednesday delayed a probable cause hearing for Reiner until at least September because autopsy reports for the actor-director and his wife remain incomplete. The Los Angeles County Coroner said a court order blocks the release of any information in the case until those reports have been completed.

Reiner, 32, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and has been held without bail since his arrest. It remains unclear whether prosecutors will choose to pursue the death penalty.