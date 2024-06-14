Man arrested for allegedly threatening federal agent involved in Hunter Biden's investigation

The Department of Justice said a Texas man was arrested for allegedly threatening a federal agent who investigated President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

Justice Department officials said they arrested Timothy Muller on Thursday and charged him with interstate threatening communications and influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official. He was arrested without incident, the DOJ said.

The DOJ said that he made a call to the unidentified agent hours after Hunter Biden was found guilty of multiple gun-related felonies on Tuesday.

“You can run, but you can’t [expletive] hide,” Muller allegedly said, according to the DOJ. “You covered up child pornography. You covered up [H.B.] raping his own [expletive] niece.”

“So here’s how it’s gonna go,” Muller allegedly added, the DOJ said. “[T.]’s gonna win the re-election, and then we’re gonna [expletive] go through the FBI and just start throwing you [expletive]s into jail. Or, you can steal another election, and then the guns will come out, and we’ll hunt you [expletive]s down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are in your own [expletive] homes. In your own [expletive] beds. The last thing you’ll ever hear are the horrified shrieks of your widow and orphans. And then you know what we’re going to do? … We’re going to slaughter your whole [expletive] family.”

Political Scandals President Biden reiterates he won't pardon his son Hunter for gun crimes Scripps News Staff

The alleged threats came on the same day Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that the DOJ "is under attack like never before."

"In recent weeks, we have seen an escalation of attacks that go far beyond public scrutiny, criticism, and legitimate and necessary oversight of our work. They are baseless, personal and dangerous," Garland wrote. He added the attacks "must stop."