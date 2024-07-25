Maryland to join growing list of states to clear backlog of untested rape kits

Maryland will soon join a growing list of states that have cleared a backlog of untested rape kits as legislation requires the state to have all kits tested by the end of 2025. The state may end up having them all tested even sooner, ProPublica reported. It said the state is on track to complete testing by the end of 2024 .

The kits take DNA from victims of sexual assault and attempt to match it with potential suspects, which can aid in prosecution.

Advocates say some victims of sexual assault had to wait decades to have their rape kits tested.

While there have been several states that have passed reforms to end the backlog of untested rape kits, Congress has provided funds to support testing efforts through the Debbie Smith Act. In 2019, the act was reauthorized through the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

Last month, Maryland officials launched a statewide tracking system for victims to monitor the progression of their case. The website scans when kits have been tested and can provide real-time information for victims.

“When survivors can count on accountability in our justice system, we have a better chance of gathering evidence and closing cases,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement. “By launching this new online system, we continue our commitment to making Maryland safer by building a culture of teamwork, transparency, and trust. I thank Attorney General Brown for his leadership, and I am grateful for all of the lawmakers, advocates, activists, and members of law enforcement who helped us get this over the finish line.”

According to the advocacy group Joyful Heart Foundation's End the Backlog campaign, Maryland had 5,468 untested kits as of 2022.