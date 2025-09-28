Multiple people shot at Mormon church in Michigan and shooter is down, police say

Multiple people have been shot at a Mormon church in Michigan and the shooter is down, police said Sunday.
The shooting occurred at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, local police said in a social media post. The church was on fire.
Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The church, circled by a parking lot and a large lawn, is located near residential areas and a Jehovah’s Witness church in Grand Blanc. The community of roughly 8,000 people is just outside Flint.
