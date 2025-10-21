Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter accused of threatening to kill Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

A New York man who was convicted and later pardoned for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has been arrested and accused of threatening to kill a member of Congress.

Christopher Moynihan, 34, was taken into custody in New York and charged with making a terrorist threat, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The New York Times, Moynihan sent a text message on Friday that read: “Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live. Even if I am hated he must be eliminated. I will kill him for the future.”

Jeffries — the House Democratic leader and representative of New York’s 8th Congressional District — was in the state Monday to speak at the Economic Club of New York.

In a statement, Jeffries thanked law enforcement for their “swift and decisive” response and criticized President Donald Trump for pardoning Moynihan and others convicted in the Jan. 6 attack.

"The person arrested, along with thousands of violent felons who stormed the US Capitol during the January 6th attack, was pardoned by Donald Trump on the President’s very first day in office," Jefferies said. "Since the blanket pardon that occurred earlier this year, many of the criminals released have committed additional crimes throughout the country. Unfortunately, our brave men and women in law enforcement are being forced to spend their time keeping our communities safe from these violent individuals who should never have been pardoned."

Moynihan was arraigned and is being held at the Dutchess County Jail.