Police release video, photos from Taylor Frankie Paul investigation

The day after the Salt Lake County district attorney declined to file charges against reality television stars Taylor Frankie Paul or Dakota Mortensen, police released body camera video, photos and audio of the investigation into one of the alleged domestic assault incidents.

The Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department recently investigated new claims of assault made by both Frankie Paul and Mortensen.

Photos released Thursday by the Draper Police Department showed Mortensen with a bloody nose, as well as scrapes and bruises on his body that were suffered during the February 23 incident. Additional photos showed Frankie Paul's forehead, although the exact injury could not be determined.

Draper Police Department Photo shows Taylor Frankie Paul's forehead taken during investigation into Draper incident

Draper police said "after a thorough investigation" with the city prosecutor, it determined that there was "insufficient corroborating evidence to support filing criminal charges against either party, as the City must prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt."

In the body camera video, a Draper police officer is seen speaking with Mortensen, who is holding his young son, on March 19, over three weeks after the alleged assault.

The two speak outside of a pickup truck where that incident occurred, with Mortensen showing the officer the inside of the vehicle, while explaining how Frankie Paul was allegedly "kicking with her... feet, like extremely hard."

"It's actually, I had no idea how that thing didn't break," Mortensen told the officer.

Mortensen claimed Frankie Paul was kicking the rear-view mirror and punching a console screen.

Draper Police Department Photos show injuries Dakota Mortensen allegedly suffered during incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul in Draper.

The officer checked out the inside of the pickup truck before Mortensen said all the scratches that he allegedly suffered during the incident had healed. He then said his biggest concern was his son, and said that he had filed a protective order against Frankie Paul.

Late last month, a judge issued a protective order prohibiting Frankie Paul from having any contact with Mortensen until an April 30 court hearing.

"If she's in a really bad place, I don't, I don't actually feel safe at all with that," said Mortensen.

In an undated audio call, Frankie Paul is heard speaking with an officer, who says his main concern is that she is doing OK.

"I guess if you've gotten a report from [Mortensen], you're checking if I'm okay, which I know his story is not accurate," said Frankie Paul. "So I guess that kind of confuses me, that's all."

The officer tells Frankie Paul to cut off all communication with Mortensen.

"Sorry, I'm just a little confused," said Frankie Paul. "So [Mortensen] called and told [you about] injuries that I have?"

"He mentioned that there was a possible injury, and our concern was to make sure that you were okay," the officer replied.

"There was a possible injury," asked Frankie Paul. "How does that make sense?"

The officer answered that he was simply calling to verify that Frankie Paul was in good health. The call ended shortly thereafter.

In letters to both the Draper and West Jordan police departments on Wednesday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Tuesday that his office has declined to file charges against Paul, partially due to some of the alleged incidents having occurred outside the statute of limitations.

Frankie Paul stars in the reality television series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," although production on its fifth season was paused due to the allegations made by both her and Mortensen.

Days before Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" was set to begin, ABC pulled the plug when video was released showing her throwing a chair at Mortensen multiple times during a previous incident, and reportedly injuring her young daughter.

This story was originally published by Jeff Tavss at the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.