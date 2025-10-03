Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces sentencing on federal prostitution charges

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to be sentenced Friday morning after his federal conviction on two prostitution-related charges.

Combs, 55, has been jailed in a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest in September of last year. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution, but prosecutors argue he should be sentenced to more than 11 years.

Combs' defense team said he should get no more than 14 months in prison, including his time already served.

In July, Combs was convicted of transporting two of his former girlfriends to have sex with paid male escorts in hotels and drug-fueled parties referred to as "freak offs" during the trial.

A jury acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, allowing him to avoid a possible life sentence.

This is a developing story that will be updated.