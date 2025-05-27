Trump says he will pardon reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he intends to pardon reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were sentenced in 2022 on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

President Trump called the duo's daughter Savannah Chrisley from the Oval Office.

"They were given a pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing," president Trump said in video released by the White House.

BREAKING!



President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley!



Trump Knows Best! pic.twitter.com/j5WPMOOQ7L — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 27, 2025

He said he hoped to finalize the pardons by Wednesday.

RELATED STORY | <b>Trump to pardon ex-sheriff convicted on bribery charges</b>

A judge in 2022 sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison, and his wife Julie to seven years, after a jury found them guilty of fraud accounting for more than $30 million.

Prosecutors in the case said the Chrisleys orchestrated millions of dollars in fraudulent loans, shortly before the couple began appearing on "Chrisley Knows Best," a reality show on USA. Prosecutors said they earned millions of dollars from the show, but conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service.

Their daughter Savannah spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

She said at the time that "rogue prosecutors in Fulton County" had targeted the family "due to our public profile and conservative beliefs."