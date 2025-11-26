2 National Guard members shot in DC, AP reports

Two members of the National Guard were shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., according to reporting by the Associated Press. Their immediate condition was unknown.

The shooting occurred near the White House, officials told the outlet.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed in a message on social media that two National Guard members had been shot.

Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C.@DHSgov is working with local law enforcement to gather more information. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 26, 2025

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 17th and I Street in Washington, D.C. They asked those nearby to avoid the area.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had been briefed about the incident.

President Trump was at his golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday at the time of the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.