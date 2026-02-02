UK PM urges former Prince Andrew to testify amid fresh Epstein evidence

Britain’s former Prince Andrew is facing renewed pressure to answer questions about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following the release of new U.S. Justice Department documents.

The latest trove of material, made public Friday, included photos showing Andrew on the floor with an unidentified young woman whose face was redacted. The images appeared to have been taken inside Epstein’s New York City mansion.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now suggesting that Andrew testify before the U.S. Congress about his relationship with Epstein.

“Epstein’s victims have to be the first priority,” Starmer told reporters over the weekend.

“You can’t be victim-centered if you’re not prepared to do that,” he added.

The newly released files also contain information that appears to indicate Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, received financial support from Epstein over several years. Records suggest both Andrew and Ferguson also maintained contact with Epstein even after his conviction.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, he is not the only former senior public official under scrutiny. The documents also show that Peter Mandelson, a former U.K. ambassador to the United States who was fired by Starmer over his ties to Epstein, remained in contact with the financier beyond the period he had publicly admitted.

The documents appear to suggest Epstein also extended financial support to Mandelson and his now-husband. On Monday, Starmer said Mandelson should resign from the U.K.’s House of Lords — an upper chamber of unelected individuals in Parliament. Mandelson was appointed to the position for life in 2008.