US Secret Service kills armed man at Trump's Mar-a-lago resort

The U.S. Secret Service said Sunday that a man armed with what appeared to be a shotgun and gas canister was shot and killed after entering the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The incident, including the individual's background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office," authorities said in a statement. "In accordance with agency policy, the involved Secret Service agents will be placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

While President Trump often spends weekends at his Florida resort, he was at the White House in Washington, D.C., at the time of the incident. Authorities said the name of the individual shot will not be shared until next of kin is notified.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies are set to provide additional details at a joint news briefing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.