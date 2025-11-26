Virginia high school football coach wanted on child pornography charges remains missing

Law enforcement is searching for a Virginia high school football coach who has been missing since last week and is wanted on multiple child pornography charges.

Virginia State Police announced that Union High School head football coach Travis Turner, 46, is wanted for five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Authorities discovered Turner was missing when they went to his home in Appalachia on Thursday. The southwestern Virginia town has fewer than 2,000 people.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

Turner, who is also listed as a physical education teacher at Union High School, was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. Police have not shared details about when or where he was last spotted.

Authorities have deployed search and rescue teams, drones and police dogs to locate Turner, who is now considered a fugitive.

The school district's superintendent said Turner remains on leave and is "not permitted on school property or to have any contact with students."

In a statement through her attorney, Turner's wife said they are praying for his safe return and "any allegations should be addressed through the proper legal process — not through speculation or rumor."

Before Turner's disappearance, his football team was undefeated and headed toward a potential state championship.

