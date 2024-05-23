University leaders testify to House committee following pro-Palestinian protests

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block will be among those testifying Thursday before the House Education and the Workforce Committee in response to recent pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.

Block will testify alongside Northwestern University President Michael Schill, Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway and Phi Beta Kappa Society CEO Frederick M. Lawrence. House Republicans say the protests spewed antisemitism and caused chaos on college campuses.

“The Committee has a clear message for mealy-mouthed, spineless college leaders: Congress will not tolerate your dereliction of your duty to your Jewish students,” said Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina. “No stone must go unturned while buildings are being defaced, campus greens are being captured, or graduations are being ruined. College is not a park for playacting juveniles or a battleground for radical activists. Everyone affiliated with these universities will receive a healthy dose of reality: actions have consequences.”

While the House has held similar committee hearings in the past, those have primarily focused on Ivy League and private universities. Two of the three college leaders invited to Thursday's hearing represent public universities. Given the First Amendment, what those universities can do to stop protests is more limited.

UCLA has been the site of clashes between police and protesters. Earlier this month, the university announced numerous policy changes. Among the changes, the university's police department now more directly answers to Block. The policy changes came after police advanced on an encampment occupied by pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

On Wednesday, UCLA reassigned Police Chief John Thomas following the protests.

The protests have primarily been in opposition to Israel's military offensive in Gaza, which has caused hunger and displacement for many Palestinians living there. The offensive is a direct response to the deadly terrorist attack leveled by Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Protests on college campuses have called on universities to cut support for businesses and interests tied to Israel. Some, however, have alleged that protests have spewed antisemitism.

Block has said many of the protesters and counterprotesters at UCLA have been peaceful in their activism, but "the tactics of others have frankly been shocking and shameful."

Block added that the protests hampered the university's ability to educate students and many on campus, especially Jewish students, felt unsafe.

March and Rally Los Angeles , a group that backs the pro-Palestinian protests, said it erected encampments on UCLA's campus, claiming supporters of Israel tried to hurt demonstrators.