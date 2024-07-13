Fitness icon and television personality Richard Simmons dead at 76

Richard Simmons, a familiar face and name on U.S. television screens for decades promoting fitness and weight loss has died. He was 76. Police sources confirmed the news to multiple outlets.

Police sources told outlets that Simmons' housekeeper reportedly called emergency services to his home on Saturday morning where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said no foul play was suspected.

One of Simmons’ last known messages to fans was on social media where he thanked them for wishing him a happy birthday which he celebrated on July 12.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Simmons grew up in the French Quarter where he spent the first 18 years of his life, the Historic New Orleans Collection museumwrote in a story of his life. He was born in Touro Hospital in 1948 — raised by his mother Shirley, a dancer, and his father Leonard, an emcee. Both met performing in clubs around New Orleans.

He shared a room with his brother Leonard Jr., the museum wrote.

In 1974 he opened a workout studio in Beverly Hills, California he called Slimmons that catered to people who might have felt more shy working out around people who were already fit, according to one account on IMDB.

Simmons would go on to become a household name, selling fitness products and promoting a healthy, active and positive lifestyle.

Simmons was an actor, with a body of work that included a four-year stint on the popular soap opera General Hospital.

Simmons’ exact cause of death was not confirmed by Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.