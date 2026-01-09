ICE officer in Minneapolis shooting was dragged by vehicle in previous arrest

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis this week has more than a decade of experience with the agency, records reviewed by Scripps News show.

Those records also show the officer was involved in a similar violent encounter just months earlier.

The officer has been with ICE for about 10 years and served in a specialized enforcement unit that requires advanced firearms training. During a June arrest in the Twin Cities area, the officer was dragged roughly 100 feet by a suspect’s vehicle, according to court records and police reports.

The officer, whose name has not been released by the Department of Homeland Security, suffered injuries to his arm that required about 20 stitches.

The shooting that has drawn national attention occurred Won ednesday, when the officer shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, during an immigration enforcement operation in a Minneapolis neighborhood.

Good was inside her vehicle at the time of the shooting. Video circulating online shows agents seemingly ordering her to exit her vehicle when she appears to try to drive away. The officer who shot Good was near the driver's side of the vehicle when he fired his weapon through the windshield, killing her.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, but federal authorities have barred Minnesota investigators from accessing evidence, leaving the probe solely in federal hands.

That decision has prompted backlash from state and local officials, who say excluding Minnesota authorities raises concerns about transparency and accountability.