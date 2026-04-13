Trump warns Iranian ships will be ‘eliminated’ if they approach US blockade

President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iran against interfering with the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran’s Navy is laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships," Trump posted on Truth Social minutes after the blockade went into effect. "What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, “fast attack ships,” because we did not consider them much of a threat. Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our BLOCKADE, they will be immediately ELIMINATED."

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In addition to the blockade, Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to seek and interdict any vessel that had paid a toll to Iran for safe passage through the strait. The move suggests tensions between the U.S. and Iran may be getting worse after peace talks between the two sides failed to produce a deal over the weekend.

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Both oil and gas prices have seen increases as uncertainty abounds for the current ceasefire in Iran and what may happen next in the Middle East.

Iran has taken note of how higher gas prices are shaping American sentiment about the war.

"Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade,' Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4-$5 gas," Iran's parliamentary speaker said.