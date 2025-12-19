NTSB begins investigating plane crash that killed former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a business jet crash that killed retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and members of his family on Thursday.

At a press conference Friday, NTSB officials said they began an investigation into the cause of the crash with a 16-member team and assistance from local law enforcement and other subject matter experts.

The NTSB is investigating the timing and course of the aircraft, the circumstances of the crash and the weather conditions at the time.

NTSB officials said they believe the plane struck the ground short of the runway as it attempted a landing.

A cockpit voice recorder has been recovered for analysis, officials said.

The airport remains closed while the initial investigation goes on.

A preliminary report of the agency's findings is expected within 30 days. Full details from the agency's investigation are expected within 12-18 months.

Biffle and six other people were aboard the plane, which crashed Thursday at an airport in North Carolina, killing everyone aboard, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20 a.m. All seven occupants were killed, according to an official with the North Carolina Highway Safety Patrol.

The plane took off from the airport, bound for Florida, shortly after 10 a.m. but then returned and was attempting to land there, according to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com. AccuWeather says there was some drizzle and clouds in the area at the time of the crash.