Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Suspected Michigan synagogue attacker dead after confrontation with security

Smoke was seen coming from the building’s roof. Nearby schools and houses of worship were ordered to shelter in place, and Jewish organizations were told to lock down.
Michigan law enforcement is responding to reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Thursday midday.
Reports of active shooter at a Michigan synagogue prompt shelter-in-place orders
Chopper 7 video shows massive police response to active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield
Screenshot 2026-03-12 1.28.10 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

A suspect is dead after Michigan law enforcement agencies responded to reports of an active shooter and car ramming at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, midday Thursday.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that no one has been confirmed to be hurt, except the shooter. Bouchard said the preliminary investigation found that a suspect came to the temple, security saw him, and engaged in gunfire with the suspect.

The FBI said it also has agents on hand.

"FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

The Department of Justice said it is sending its civil rights unit to the scene. That would suggest that investigators are looking into whether the suspect was potentially driven by hate.

All nearby schools and houses of worship are advised to shelter in place.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time. Police agencies are also responding to other temples in the area to provide security out of an abundance of caution.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit provided us with the statement below:

"We are aware of a security incident at Temple Israel. We are advising all Jewish organizations to go into lockout protocol - nobody in or out of your building. More information to follow," the statement reads.

A Scripps News Group chopper was over the scene, which showed a massive police response and what appeared to be officers going into the synagogue. There was also smoke coming from the temple's roof.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement, saying she is tracking the incident.

"This is heartbreaking," she said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg