Search for Nancy Guthrie approaches one month

Despite more than a million dollars in reward funds being offered for clues leading to the return of Nancy Guthrie, the search for the missing 84-year-old grandmother is still ongoing nearly a month after she disappeared.

Friday morning, Guthrie’s daughter, Savannah, posted a clip from the Today Show on her Instagram page, explaining how tipsters can be anonymous and possibly qualify for a cash reward if they provide reliable information that leads investigators to Nancy Guthrie.

In a post earlier this week, Savannah conceded that it is possible her mother is no longer alive.

“We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone,” she said in a social media posting.“We need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Detectives, meanwhile, continue to accept and sort through videos and tips provided by members of the public.

They told Scripps News they are aware of one doorbell camera video, taken miles from the Guthrie’s home, that appeared to capture some vehicles around a similar time to Guthrie’s disappearance.

“We are aware of the video,” said Kevin Adger, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. “I’m told the property appears to be a bit further from the Guthrie home. We asked homeowners in the area to summit (sic) video and encourage anyone who hasn’t to please do so via this link .”

People can also submit tips here:1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

A Friday update from the Sheriff’s Department indicates the investigation is still “active” even though PCSD is “refocusing resources to detectives specifically assigned to this case.”

Thursday, a man was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI charge in front of Guthrie’s home. Authorities said the arrest is not related to the Guthrie investigation.