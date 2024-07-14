Secret Service: No change to RNC security plan after Trump assassination attempt

The United States Secret Service says no changes are being made to its security plan for the Republican National Convention in wake of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, RNC Coordinator of the Secret Service, said she is "confident" in the current plans and "not anticipating" expanding the security perimeter around the event, which is scheduled to begin Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"We have been working on the RNC security plan for more than a year and have been in constant coordination with our partners in the Republican National Committee," Gibson-Cicchino said during a Sunday press conference. "During our extensive planning efforts, we have accounted for various security scenarios that may arise and we are confident in the plan we have implemented for the Republican National Convention this week. That security plan will remain in place."

The announcement comes one day after former President Trump was shot in the upper part of his right ear during a campaign rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has come under intense scrutiny following the attack, including questions over how the alleged gunman was able to position himself on a nearby roof with a clear sight of the stage and Trump.

While Gibson-Cicchino is part of the Secret Service, she refused to answer any questions about Saturday's event.

The FBI believes Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, acted alone in what is being investigated as an assassination attempt on the former president and a possible act of domestic terrorism. In an update Sunday afternoon, officials with the agency said the investigation is far from over, noting that agents are trying to learn about the shooter's movements in the days and weeks before the Trump rally. A motive has yet to be determined.

