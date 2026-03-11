Medical technology company in Michigan hit by suspected Iran-linked cyberattack

Stryker's headquarters in Portage, Michigan, closed Wednesday as the medical technology company deals with a cyberattack that's affecting its global systems.

The Scripps News Group in Grand Rapids has learned Stryker fell victim to the attack, which is wiping phones and computers tied to the company's systems, according to Portage Public Safety. The Wall Street Journal reported that the logo of an Iran-linked hacking group has appeared on login pages.

A Stryker spokesperson confirmed it was targeted through its Microsoft suite of technology which disrupted its networks in facilities across the world. The company said it has contained the situation, noting no evidence of ransomware or malware has been found.

The scope of the impact was still being evaluated as of Wednesday afternoon. Stryker said it was continuing to support customers and partners through the cyberattack.

Meanwhile, a sign posted on the front door of Stryker's headquarters reads:

"Stryker is currently experiencing a Global Systems Issues. As a precaution, we are closing the 1941 facility for the day. Please stay off the network and refrain your computer and connecting to WiFi on phones until systems are restored. For work phones it's recommended to remove the Stryker Management profile."

When the Scripps News Group's Julie Dunmire called Stryker for details on the situation, an automated message said the facility was experiencing a "building emergency." The parking lot at Stryker's headquarters — which would typically be full of cars on a weekday — was also empty.

Stryker employs more than 50,000 employees globally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This story was originally published by Julie Dunmire with the Scripps News Group in Grand Rapids, Michigan.