Utah revokes license for school where Paris Hilton says she was abused

A controversial Utah school where celebrity Paris Hilton says she was abused has had its license revoked after a state investigation found staff failed to protect the juveniles in its care.

The Provo Canyon School was notified Monday by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services that the license for its Springville campus was officially revoked, and it must shut down completely by August 6.

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Among the items that led to the license being revoked were a January incident in which a staff member struck a "client" during a restraint, while also withholding information on "an event involving more than ten clients, and assaults on clients and staff."

The state found the campus failed to ensure that students had "the right to be free from neglect."

Paris Hilton lends support to families who filed lawsuits against Provo Canyon School:

Paris Hilton lends support to families who filed lawsuits against Provo school

The revocation of the school's license comes weeks after its Provo campus had conditions placed on it by the state after an incident in May in which a minor was left unconscious, and school staff failed to properly notify authorities.

Reality star Paris Hilton, who attended Provo Canyon School as a student, has lent her support to the families and their legal battles against the school.

"For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma. [Monday], the state confirmed what survivors have known all along: Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care," said Hilton in a statement.

Provo Canyon officials have 15 days to request an administrative hearing on the license revocation.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Salt Lake City.

