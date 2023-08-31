Watch the trailer for the ‘Taylor Swift The Eras Tour’ film

The millions of Swifties who could not get tickets to see Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour will soon have a front-row view of the spectacle thanks to movie magic. Swift dropped a bombshell on social media when she announced the upcoming premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film scheduled to hit the big screen on Oct. 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift shared on Twitter, along with a movie preview video. “Starting Oct. 13, you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America!”

She also shared the trailer on YouTube:

Tickets for the sure-to-be blockbuster film are already on sale via a special link created for this event. Once on the website, customers can choose from four options to buy their tickets: AMC Theaters, Regal, Cinemark and Fandango.

Fans sharing their excitement for the movie have already begun a surge in demand. However, organizers were prepared for the sales push and developed a stand-by queue for anyone wanting to buy a ticket.

When we clicked on the website to order from AMC Theaters, we were immediately shown a holding screen telling us how long to expect to wait.

Diehard Swifites will notice the connection to their music idol in the ticket prices: $19.89 for adults (referencing her “1989” album) and $13.13 for children and senior citizens (13 is Swift’s lucky number) to watch on a standard screen. Expect to pay a few dollars more for deluxe screenings. We found IMAX tickets priced for $24.89 for adults and $18.13 for children and senior citizens.

AMC Theaters announced it will play the movie at least four times a day from Thursday through Sunday during the early weeks of the film’s run. Fans can expect to see the film included in AMC Theater’s IMAX and Dolby Cinema theaters to make the viewing experience as vivid as possible for fans.

With a 2-hour 45-minute runtime listed at the time of ticket purchase, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” might be a little shorter than the typical 3+ hours Swift played on stage during the North American leg of the tour, which just concluded in Mexico. Fans should not worry, though, because Variety reports no songs have been cut from the setlist, and a “secret song” mini-set will be included in the movie.

