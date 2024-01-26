Watch the trailer for the ‘Road House’ remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal

This week, fans are getting a sneak peek at Jake Gyllenhaal’s new action film, a remake of 1989’s rough-and-tumble Patrick Swayze classic, “Road House.”

Gyllenhaal is taking on Swayze’s iconic role as Dalton, the philosophical “cooler” who takes a job as a bouncer in a roadside bar in Jasper, Missouri. Only in the new version, the bar is in the Florida Keys, and Dalton is a former UFC fighter.

The charming-but-violent Dalton quickly takes the road house in hand, training the staff how to subdue the “wrong clientele” that’s been coming around. But trouble is brewing in the town, since a business magnate wants to take it over and build a resort.

Still, if he wants the bar, he’ll have to go through Dalton — whose reputation precedes him. “He’s all nice, like he’s Mr. Rogers or something,” explains one of the business magnate’s henchmen. “And then he’ll haul off. Really interesting guy, overall.”

This sets up the film’s big battle royale between Dalton and his new nemesis, Knox, who appears to have been hired to dispense of Dalton once and for all.

The movie will hit Prime Video on March 21. Watch the trailer here:

Knox is played by real-life UFC champion Conor McGregor, who was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete last year by Forbes. Now he’s making his movie debut. Portuguese actress Gbemisola Ikumelo (from Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” reboot) appears to be playing Dalton’s ally (and maybe his love interest?).

“I should warn you,” her character tells Dalton in the trailer. “People have a certain way of getting things done around here.” And clearly, peaceful diplomacy is not it.

If the movie is anything like the trailer, it will earn it’s R-rating with lots violent fights and keep the rapid-fire pace moving with boat explosions and car crashes.

“It takes a lot to get me angry,” Dalton says. “But when I am, I just can’t let go.” No doubt this action-packed movie will bear that out.

