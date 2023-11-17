'We will miss him forever': Dana Carvey's eldest son Dex dies at 32

Comedian Dana Carvey is mourning the loss of his eldest son Dex Carvey, who died Wednesday at the age of 32.

In a statement Thursday, Dana and his wife Paula Zwagerman said Dex died of an accidental drug overdose.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family: his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee,” said the parents.

"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever," they said.

Dana and his wife said their son was extremely talented at "so many things," including music, art, filmmaking and comedy — all of which he pursued "passionately."

Dex followed in his father’s footsteps, taking on acting and comedy roles of his own. He starred in “Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser," and the miniseries "The Funster," which featured his father. Dex also opened for his dad's 2016 Netflix special "Straight White Male."

In their statement, Dana and Zwagerman honored people battling addiction, and their loved ones.

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers," they said.

Dana and Zwagerman are also parents to son Thomas Carvey, who is 30.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com