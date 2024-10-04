60 triple digit days for Bakersfield with more possible

Our October heat continues.

Bakersfield hit 103° on Thursday tying our daily record high set back in 1933

Thursday also marks 60 triple digit days for the year.

We've now had at least 60 triple digit days in the three of the past four years.

The forecast for Friday is 101°, so it's likely we'll extend our triple digit stretch to three days in a row.

If that does happen, it will be our first October heat wave since 1987!

Our weekend is looking hot, too, with temperatures right around 100° each day.

Fortunately next week will be a bit cooler, and there are signs of a substantial cooldown toward next weekend.

