80s this week, 60s by the weekend

Our weather will be full of ups and downs over the next several days.

We'll start with some ups, as temperatures will be well above average for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs in the 70s and 80s will be widespread across Kern, with only the coolest mountain towns staying in the 60s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate by Friday, and cooler weather, with highs in the 50s and 60s, is expected by the weekend.

The cooler weather follows a storm system that will likely bring rain into Kern County Friday night into Saturday morning.

Additional rain chances are possible on Monday, with some signs that a third storm rolls through next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

