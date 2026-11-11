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80s this week, 60s by the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update November 10, 2026
Posted
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Our weather will be full of ups and downs over the next several days.

We'll start with some ups, as temperatures will be well above average for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs in the 70s and 80s will be widespread across Kern, with only the coolest mountain towns staying in the 60s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate by Friday, and cooler weather, with highs in the 50s and 60s, is expected by the weekend.

The cooler weather follows a storm system that will likely bring rain into Kern County Friday night into Saturday morning.

Additional rain chances are possible on Monday, with some signs that a third storm rolls through next week.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

TuesdayTue

11/10/2026

Clear

-° / 51°

2%

WednesdayWed

11/11/2026

Clear

81° / 55°

0%

ThursdayThu

11/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

83° / 54°

0%

FridayFri

11/13/2026

Rain

73° / 54°

78%

SaturdaySat

11/14/2026

Mostly Clear

65° / 48°

6%

SundaySun

11/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

68° / 50°

23%

MondayMon

11/16/2026

Rain

60° / 47°

74%

TuesdayTue

11/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

58° / 43°

11%