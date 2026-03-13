Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
90s likely next week

23ABC Evening weather update March 12, 2026
Posted

We're steadily heading toward the hottest weather of the year.

Weekend highs will stay around 80° in Bakersfield.

By Monday we'll have a shot at hitting 90°, and highs in the 90s are likely starting Tuesday and lasting through the week.

Several daily records could fall, and we may even set the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of March, which currently sits at 94° in Bakersfield.

Hot temperatures are expected across all of Kern, not just Bakersfield.

Highs in the KRV have a good chance to hit 90°, and many of our mountain areas will be well into the 80s.

Mid to upper 90s will be possible in our desert areas.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/12/2026

Clear

-° / 53°

5%

Friday

03/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

80° / 54°

8%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Mostly Clear

80° / 53°

3%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 56°

4%

Monday

03/16/2026

Clear

87° / 59°

2%

Tuesday

03/17/2026

Clear

93° / 62°

1%

Wednesday

03/18/2026

Clear

96° / 64°

1%

Thursday

03/19/2026

Mostly Clear

95° / 64°

1%