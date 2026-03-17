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90s start Tuesday

23ABC Evening weather update March 16, 2026
Posted

Record heat is on the way.

The record high in Bakersfield for Tuesday is 88°.

The forecast high is 93°, so even if we're several degrees cooler than that the record will be broken.

The remainder of the week through Saturday highs alternate between 94° and 95°, and record highs are no hotter than 93°, so we could set records for the rest of the week.

Outside of Bakersfield highs in the KRV will peak near 90° this week, and even mountain areas will be in the upper 80s.

Desert areas are likely to see highs in the upper 90s, with an readings as hot as 100° not out of the question.

As of now the National Weather Service has not issued any heat alerts for the incoming record temperatures.

Still, take the heat seriously.

This early in the season our bodies haven't yet acclimated to highs in the 90s, so if you need to be outside remember to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

03/16/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 59°

5%

Tuesday

03/17/2026

Clear

92° / 62°

3%

Wednesday

03/18/2026

Clear

95° / 64°

3%

Thursday

03/19/2026

Clear

92° / 63°

3%

Friday

03/20/2026

Clear

93° / 65°

1%

Saturday

03/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

93° / 61°

1%

Sunday

03/22/2026

Mostly Clear

87° / 59°

2%

Monday

03/23/2026

Mostly Clear

85° / 58°

0%