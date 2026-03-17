90s start Tuesday

Record heat is on the way.

The record high in Bakersfield for Tuesday is 88°.

The forecast high is 93°, so even if we're several degrees cooler than that the record will be broken.

The remainder of the week through Saturday highs alternate between 94° and 95°, and record highs are no hotter than 93°, so we could set records for the rest of the week.

Outside of Bakersfield highs in the KRV will peak near 90° this week, and even mountain areas will be in the upper 80s.

Desert areas are likely to see highs in the upper 90s, with an readings as hot as 100° not out of the question.

As of now the National Weather Service has not issued any heat alerts for the incoming record temperatures.

Still, take the heat seriously.

This early in the season our bodies haven't yet acclimated to highs in the 90s, so if you need to be outside remember to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

