90s Thursday, 70s by Sunday

Another major drop in temperatures is on the way
Posted at 5:40 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 20:40:23-04

Wednesday is the first day of fall with an average high in the 70s in Bakersfield.

Sadly, our actual high was much higher, at 88°.

We'll jump up into the 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Our temperatures will be cooler than average in no time, though!

Temperatures will fall back into the 80s by Saturday, and all the way down into the 70s by Sunday!

The cool weather doesn't stop there, either.

Monday will bring our first shot at highs in the 60s this fall season, and temperatures up in the mountains will be as cool as the 50s!

