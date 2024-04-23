91° on Monday, but cooler weather on the way

Our work week has started off warm, but it won't end that way.

Bakersfield hit 91° on Monday, tied for the warmest day of 2024 so far.

China Lake got all the way up to 93°, and even Tehachapi got up to 77°.

Temperatures will fall 5 to 10 degrees for everyone Tuesday, and keep falling through the week.

By Wednesday Bakersfield will be back in the 70s, with highs all the way down into the lower 70s by Thursday and Friday.

We're keeping an eye on a small rain chance Friday, too, but it doesn't look to bring much of an impact to Kern.

