BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County conditions are drying out as we say goodbye to an historic rain event.

A few light showers in the Kern County mountains this morning then dry this afternoon through Wednesday.

A weak system will bring some light precipitation late Wednesday night through Thursday then dry and seasonably cool Friday through the weekend.

Today's forecast high here in Bakersfield is 49 degrees with lows in the low forties.

As always stay warm and stay safe.