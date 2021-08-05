A bit cooler, but hazy on Friday

Thursday has brought some positive changes!

Cooler air has move into Kern County, keeping us below 100 degrees in Bakersfield for the first time since late July!

It's still not a cool day, but we'll take what we can get this time of year.

Temperatures will be in a similar range, just below 100 in Bakersfield, on Friday, before warming up again this weekend.

The shift in our temperatures has also come with a shift in our winds.

We've see that affecting wildfires in Northern California, which are beginning to send their smoke to the south.

That means we'll likely see some hazier skies starting Friday.

Models push in even more smoke on Saturday.

If that verifies we may even see some impacts to our air quality.